Wheeler (11-6) earned the win Wednesday, allowing just one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Padres. He struck out seven.

A Manny Machado single in the fourth inning was the lone hit against Wheeler on Monday, who's now gone six or more innings in 11 consecutive starts. The 33-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.49 through 28 starts (170 innings) this season with a 1.05 WHIP and 192 strikeouts, sixth-most in the league. Wheeler will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently scheduled for next week against Atlanta.