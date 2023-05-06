Wheeler (3-2) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and zero walks over 5.1 innings during a 5-3 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out five.

Wheeler tied his season high with four earned runs allowed and plunked a batter for a fourth straight appearance. Despite a few sharp outings, the right-hander's overall start to the campaign has left fantasy managers wanting more. He's posted an ERA lower than 3.00 in each of his past three seasons, but he currently sports a 4.26 ERA through 38 innings. Despite the inflated ERA, Wheeler's 46:11 K:BB remains elite and provides optimism that he can turn the corner soon.