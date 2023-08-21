Wheeler (9-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Nationals.

While his final line wasn't great, Wheeler tossed six shutout frames after Washington plated four runs in the first inning. He gave up five straight hits to open the contest but followed that with 11 straight outs. It was the first time he allowed more than three runs in an outing since July 1. Wheeler saw his season ERA climb to 3.70 with a 165:30 K:BB through 151 innings. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Cardinals.