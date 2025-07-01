Wheeler (8-3) earned the win in Monday's game against San Diego, allowing six hits and no walks over eight scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

The veteran right-hander notched his third double-digit K performance of the season -- his first since April 18 vs. Miami -- as he generated an impressive 19 whiffs out of his 107 total pitches. Wheeler scattered five singles and yielded just one extra-base hit -- a Xander Bogaerts double in second. With this effort, Wheeler wrapped a masterful month, pitching to a 0.87 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB in 31 June innings. The 35-year-old currently lines up to make his first July start against the Reds at home this weekend.