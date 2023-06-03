Wheeler did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk over 3.2 innings during an 8-7 loss to Washington. He struck out three.

Wheeler struck out 12 over eight scoreless innings last time out, but he fell flat versus Washington, allowing a season-high seven earned runs and tying his season low with three strikeouts. The right-hander currently holds a 4.33 ERA, which would be his highest mark since 2017 with the Mets, but his 79:16 K:BB and 1.21 WHIP over 68.2 innings suggest Wheeler has been the recipient of some bad luck. The veteran will look to bounce back next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a favorable matchup versus Detroit.