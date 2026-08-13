Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Falls to Cards

Wheeler (10-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Phillies fell 7-1 to the Cardinals, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

Things unraveled for Wheeler in the fifth, as St. Louis rattled off four straight two-out hits to break open a 1-1 tie, including back-to-back RBI doubles by Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker. The veteran righty exited after 84 pitches (53 strikes) as he lost his third straight decision since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 6.05 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 22.1 innings and five starts. Wheeler will look to get back on track in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Marlins.