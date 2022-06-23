Wheeler (6-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Phillies fell 4-2 to the Rangers, giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander wasn't particularly sharp, needing 99 pitches (63 strikes) to record 13 outs, but Wheeler also got let down by both the Phillies' offense and the team's usual poor defense. The outing snapped a string of six straight quality starts for Wheeler, who still sports a 2.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 86:18 K:BB through 74.2 innings on the year.