The Phillies placed Wheeler on the paternity list Tuesday.
Wheeler isn't scheduled to make his next start until Friday against the Diamondbacks in Philadelphia, so his move to the paternity list isn't expected to affect his availability. He'll likely spend the maximum three days away from the team before reporting back to to the Philadelphia clubhouse on the day of his start.
