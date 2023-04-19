Wheeler (1-1) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, giving up four runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The Phillies jumped out to 5-0 lead through three innings but Wheeler nearly gave it all back in the bottom of the third, as Chicago reeled off six straight hits to begin its half of the frame. The right-hander regained his focus though, retiring the next three batters and then not allowing another run. Wheeler tossed 65 of 94 pitches for strikes before exiting, and he'll carry a 4.79 ERA and 23:7 K:BB through 20.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come this weekend at home against the Rockies.