Wheeler did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 7-6 victory over the Mets. He struck out eight.

After allowing just one run over his past three starts (19.1 innings), Wheeler fell flat Sunday and served up five runs to his former team, his second-highest mark of the season. On a positive note, the right-hander somewhat salvaged his fantasy production by notching at least eight strikeouts for the fifth time this year. Overall, Wheeler holds a solid 3.76 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a stellar 106:22 K:BB through 16 appearances (93.1 innings). His next start is lined up for a home matchup against the Nationals.