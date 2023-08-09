Wheeler (9-5) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up three runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander fell behind 3-0 through three innings on homers by Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas, but Kyle Schwarber quickly answered back with a pair of long balls of his own, and Wheeler stiffened once his offense got rolling. He's reeled off six straight quality starts, posting a 3.03 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and dazzling 43:3 K:BB through 38.2 innings over that stretch as he works to keep the Phillies pointed toward the playoffs. Wheeler will look to extend his QS streak to seven in his next outing, likely to come at home this weekend against the Twins.