Wheeler (12-6) yielded one run on three hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over Atlanta.

After allowing a solo homer to Ozzie Albies in the first inning, Wheeler retired 10 straight batters and cruised to a quality start. Wheeler is 3-0 with a 3.30 ERA over his last five starts and has 11 quality starts in his last 13 trips to the mound. He dropped his season ERA to 3.63 with a 201:37 K:BB through 30 appearances. His next outing is currently projected to be at home against the Mets this weekend.