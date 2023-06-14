Wheeler (5-4) got an easy win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Wheeler shut out the Diamondbacks for five innings before they finally got to him for a run in the sixth. He generated 12 whiffs and posted his third quality start over his last four tries. In those starts, Wheeler has allowed one run or less while posting a 27:3 K:BB over 21.1 frames. He hasn't allowed multiple walks in an outing since April 23 and moved into second among Major League pitchers in fWAR with 2.9. Wheeler now holds a 3.73 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 94:18 K:BB over 82 innings and lines up to end the week with a juicy matchup against the Athletics.