Wheeler allowed three runs on five hits while striking out 10 batters in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler tossed three scoreless frames to open his outing before Willy Adames took him deep for a three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth, accounting for all the damage against him. The right-hander has now reached 10 punchouts in back-to-back starts and he has allowed three or fewer runs in nine of his last 10 outings. Overall on the season, Wheeler owns a 3.62 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 185 strikeouts over 164 innings in 27 starts.