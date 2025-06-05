The Phillies expect Wheeler (personal) to make his return to the rotation next week, likely during the team's three-game home series versus the Cubs that begins Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler was initially lined up to make his 13th start of the season this past Tuesday in Toronto, but he was excused from making the trip to Canada due the forthcoming birth of his child. The Phillies officially placed Wheeler on the paternity list Wednesday, and though he'll have to be activated Saturday after missing the maximum three games, the right-hander won't be asked to pitch during this weekend's series in Pittsburgh. To accommodate for Wheeler's absence from the pitching schedule, the Phillies will go with a bullpen game Friday, while Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez start the final two contests of the series versus the Pirates.