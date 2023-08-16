Wheeler came away with a no-decision Tuesday in the Phillies' 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over seven inning. He struck out five.

Despite setting a season high in free passes, Wheeler was rarely in much danger -- Toronto didn't even get a runner past second base until the sixth inning. The right-hander extended his quality start streak to seven outings, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.76 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 48:7 K:BB through 45.2 innings. Wheeler will look to make it eight in a row when he next makes the mound, which is likely to come at home early next week against the Giants.