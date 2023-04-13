Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The quality start was the first of the season in three tries for Wheeler, and he left the game with a 2-1 lead only to see the bullpen squander it -- a familiar story in recent years for Phillies starting pitchers. The veteran right-hander generated 15 swinging strikes among his 95 pitches, and Wheeler will take a 4.02 ERA and 18:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week on the road against the White Sox.