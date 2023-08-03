Wheeler came away with a no-decision Wednesday in the Phillies' 9-8 extra-innings loss to the Marlins, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander blanked Miami for five frames before fading in the sixth and serving up back-to-back homers to Josh Bell and Jazz Chisholm, but Wheeler still left the mound with his team up 5-2. A disastrous group effort by the Philly bullpen ensured he wouldn't collect his ninth win of the season, however. Wheeler has reeled off five straight quality starts, posting a 2.76 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and dazzling 37:3 K:BB through 32.2 innings over that stretch, but he's gone only 1-1 thanks to inconsistent run and bullpen support. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Nationals.