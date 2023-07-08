Wheeler did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Wheeler allowed a home run for a third consecutive appearance but still notched his 10th quality start of the year. The right-hander currently holds a 4.05 ERA, which would be his worst mark since 2017 when he made just 17 starts for the Mets, but his 119:22 K:BB over 104.1 innings remains elite. Wheeler doesn't face any competition for his spot in the rotation and figures to continue putting up top-tier strikeout numbers, but his next start won't come until after the All-Star break.