Wheeler (2-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over six innings during a 9-3 victory over the Rockies. He struck out 11.
Aside from a three-run fourth, Wheeler was sharp through six innings and tied his season high with 11 strikeouts. It was the right-hander's second quality start of the season, and he currently sports a 4.73 ERA with a 34:10 K:BB. Wheeler's next start is tentatively scheduled for Philadelphia's upcoming three-game road set in Houston.
