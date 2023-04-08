Wheeler did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Reds. He struck out five.
Wheeler allowed one hit and one walk through four shutout frames before serving up a game-tying, two-out RBI single to Jose Barrero in the top of the fifth. The right-hander got out of the inning by striking out Jonathan India but was pulled in the sixth after allowing two doubles to the first three batters, including a game-tying knock by Tyler Stephenson. Through his first two outings, Wheeler has given up six earned runs across 9.2 innings, but he's struck out 12.
