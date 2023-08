Rivas went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a triple in Friday's victory against the Brewers.

Rivas put the Pirates on the board early with his three-run shot in the first inning. It was his second game with Pittsburgh after being dealt by the Padres before the trade deadline. He's slashing .261/.346/.565 through 26 MLB plate appearances. Rivas is expecting to get a bulk of the playing time at first base for the Pirates down the stretch.