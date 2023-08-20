Rivas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

The lefty-hitting Rivas will get a second straight day off, this time against southpaw Dallas Keuchel after he was on the bench for Saturday's 7-4 win while right-hander Sonny Gray took the hill for Minnesota. Since joining the Pirates in an Aug. 1 deadline deal with the Padres, Rivas is hitting just .179 in 15 games. His ongoing struggles could prompt the Pirates to pull the plug on him as a strong-side platoon player at first base and instead install the right-handed-hitting Connor Joe as a full-time option at the position.