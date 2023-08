Rivas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The lefty-hitting Rivas will give way to platoon mate Connor Joe at first base while southpaw Zack Thompson toes the rubber for St. Louis. Since being acquired from the Padres on Aug. 1, Rivas has struggled to a .186/.308/.395 batting line thus far during his time in Pittsburgh.