Rivas went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and five RBI in a 13-12 win over the Reds on Saturday.

After the Pirates fell behind 9-0 through three frames, Rivas put Pittsburgh on the board with an RBI single in the fourth. He then came through with two clutch hits later in the contest, clearing the bases and tying the score with a three-run double in the seventh and adding an RBI single in the eighth. The five RBI were one more than Rivas had collected in his previous 29 games combined coming into Saturday. This was also his first multi-hit game since Aug. 28.