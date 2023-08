Rivas will start at first base and bat third in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Rivas will receive his fourth consecutive start after going 3-for-11 with a home run, a triple, two walks, three RBI and an additional run in his first three contests with the Pirates. He looks set to occupy the strong side of a platoon at first base with Connor Joe now that Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi are playing elsewhere in the aftermath of Tuesday's trade deadline.