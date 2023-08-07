Rivas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

After being acquired from the Padres and activated by the Pirates, Rivas started at first base in each of his first four games with Pittsburgh while going 4-for-14 with three extra-base hits and a pair of walks. He should be in line for the majority of the starts at first base when the Pirates face right-handed pitching, but Rivas will give way to Connor Joe on Monday even with a righty (Spencer Strider) taking the hill for Atlanta. Pirates manager Derek Shelton may have just wanted to reward Joe with a second straight start after Joe came through with a clutch solo home run in Sunday's win over the Brewers.