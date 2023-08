Rivas went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI on Monday against the Royals.

Rivas has split starts at first base with Connor Joe evenly across the last 12 games. He's struggled to collect hits consistently since joining the Pirates on Aug. 3 by going 11-for-53, though seven of his 11 knocks have gone for extra bases. Rivas had one of his more productive games in the last month, which was highlighted by an RBI double in the eighth frame.