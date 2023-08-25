Jackson allowed two runs on six hits while striking out two over six innings in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Jackson allowed a pair of runs in the second inning after Rob Zastryzny worked the opening frame. However, the 27-year-old Jackson would settle in and blank the Cubs over his final five innings, allowing just two additional hits. Since joining the Pirates in early August, the 27-year-old right-hander's worked to a 3.32 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP over 19 innings. It remains to be seen if Pittsburgh will deploy Jackson as a traditional starter, though he's currently lined up to pitch early next week in Kansas City.