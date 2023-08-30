Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Jackson will start Wednesday's game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jackson tossed six innings of two-run ball in a bulk-relief role during his last appearance Thursday against the Cubs, but he'll pick up his third start of the season in his return to the hill. Since being acquired from the Dodgers in late June and then joining the big club earlier this month, Jackson has delivered a 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB in 19 innings through his first five outings with the Pirates.