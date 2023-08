Jackson will make his first major-league start for the Pirates on Saturday versus the Reds, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

While it is Jackson's first start in the majors, he has plenty of starting experience in the minors and his relief appearances in the big leagues have routinely been of the multi-inning variety. The right-hander's last appearance came Tuesday when he threw 30 pitches over two innings. Jackson hasn't allowed a single baserunner in his five innings with Pittsburgh.