Jackson is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Twins in Minnesota, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander will get a second straight turn through the rotation despite a rocky showing in his first MLB start versus the Reds this past Sunday, when he struck out five while allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings en route to taking a no-decision in the second game of a doubleheader with Cincinnati. Over 26.1 innings in the majors this season, Jackson has posted a stellar 28:5 K:BB, but most of his other ratios (5.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 2.1 HR/9) are less impressive.