Jackson (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Minnesota. He struck out six.

Jackson was making his second start and fourth appearance overall for the Pirates, who acquired him from the Dodgers in June. While he kept them in the game by only allowing two runs, the offense couldn't help him out and he earned his first loss. Jackson has managed to go over 70 pitches in both of his starts and the numbers look promising. During his time in Pittsburgh, Jackson has a 3.46 ERA with a 18:5 K:BB over 13 innings.