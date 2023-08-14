Jackson allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Reds during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Jackson made his first career MLB start and needed 78 pitches to record just 11 outs. He entered Sunday's game with an eight-inning scoreless streak and lost it in the second inning when Luke Maile knocked a two-run double. Jackson's ERA climbed to 5.47 with a 28:5 K:BB through 26.1 innings. He's currently expected to make a start in Minnesota, though it's unclear if the Pirates will move him back to the bullpen or not.