Chandler is slated to start Saturday's game against the Nationals in Washington.

After turning in a shiny 2.25 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over 12 innings across three bulk-relief appearances to begin his time in the big leagues, Chandler was handed his first MLB start this past Sunday against the Brewers. The 22-year-old righty was handily knocked around by the NL Central leaders, lasting just 2.2 innings in a 10-2 loss while yielding nine earned runs on nine hits and three walks. Despite the wretched outing, Chandler will be deployed as a starter once again Saturday, though another poor showing could prompt the Pirates to shift him back to his prior bulk-relief role.