Double-A Altoona reinstated Chandler (forearm) from its 7-day injured list May 29.

Chandler spent just over the minimum seven days on the shelf after Altoona deactivated him May 19 due to what was an apparently minor forearm injury. He's given up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight in nine innings in his two starts since re-entering the rotation. Over 10 appearances (nine starts) overall with Altoona in 2024, Chandler has logged a 4.81 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB across 33.2 innings.