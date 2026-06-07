Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Falls to Atlanta

Chandler (2-7) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Working behind an opener for the first time this season, Chandler looked dominant early, blanking Atlanta through his first five frames. However, he'd ultimately take the loss after issuing back-to-back one-out walks in the seventh, both of whom would come around to score after the Pirates turned to the bullpen. Despite the disappointing finish, it's an encouraging effort from Chandler, who'd given up eight runs over 10 innings in his previous two starts. Overall, the right-hander sports a 4.91 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 62:40 K:BB across 62.1 innings this season.