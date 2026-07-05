Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Goes four innings vs. Nats

Chandler did not factor into the decision in an 11-5 win over the Nationals on Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks without recording a strikeout over four innings.

Chandler needed 86 pitches to get through four innings, just 47 of which were strikes. The 23-year-old right-hander has now given up nine runs over 10.1 innings in his last two starts after posting a 2.82 ERA across 22.1 frames in his prior four outings. Overall, Chandler is 3-8 with a 4.82 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 79:52 K:BB across 89.2 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track his next time out, currently scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.