Chandler (2-1) allowed nine runs on nine hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Brewers.

Chandler made his first career MLB start Sunday, and was greeted with a four-run first inning from Milwaukee. The Brewers scored another run in the second, followed by another four-run performance in the third. Chandler entered the game with a 2.25 in 12 frames out of the bullpen but saw that number quickly jump to 7.36 after Sunday's rough outing. The 22-year-old righty threw 43 of 68 pitches for strikes but generated only five whiffs. Chandler is currently lined up to start in Washington next week, though it's unclear if he'll stay in the rotation.