Chandler walked one but did not allow a hit across a scoreless inning in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The outing was Chandler's second of spring training, though he's been limited to one frame on each occasion. After allowing one walk, one hit and one run in his first outing, Chandler cleaned things up in his second appearance. The only baserunner reached on a called strike three that was overturned on a challenge to become a walk. Chandler is competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster and is hoping to stretch out his future spring outings to make his case to break camp with the big-league club.