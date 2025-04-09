Chandler threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking two while striking out eight in Tuesday's start with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Chandler stumbled a bit in his first start with Indianapolis when he worked only 2.2 innings Thursday. However, he rebounded Tuesday while ramping up to 61 pitches. There's no timeline for Chandler to make his way to Pittsburgh, but he should contribute relatively early on in the campaign.
