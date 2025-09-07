Chandler will start Sunday's game against Milwaukee, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Chandler's first three major-league outings have been in bulk relief, and each lasted exactly four innings. He posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB while going 2-0 with one save in those appearances. Chandler threw 65 pitches -- his most to date as a big leaguer -- in his most recent outing Tuesday against the Dodgers, so he may not be tasked with a full starter's workload Sunday. He'll be going up against another flamethrowing rookie in Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski.