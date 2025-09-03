Chandler (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday over the Dodgers, giving up three runs on six hits over four relief innings in a 9-7 victory. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Entering the game in the third inning to piggyback Carmen Mlodzinski once again, Chandler racked up an impressive 22 called or swinging strikes on only 50 pitches (34 total strikes), but he also served up his first two homers in the majors, getting taken deep by Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages. Through his first three appearances with the Pirates, Chandler has lasted exactly four innings each time, producing a 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB. If the Bucs maintain that piggyback arrangement, the duo will be lined up to take the mound again this weekend at home against the Brewers -- and setting up a potential marquee matchup of flame-throwing rookies between Chandler and Jacob Misiorowski.