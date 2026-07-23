Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Quality start wasted in twin bill

Chandler didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Yankees, allowing two hits and a walk over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander put together arguably his best outing of the season, firing 57 of 84 pitches for strikes in his third quality start of 2026, but he left the mound with the score tied 0-0 in an eventual 2-0 victory for New York. Chandler has given up two earned runs of fewer in five of his last seven trips to the mound, posting a 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB over 38.1 innings during that stretch. He'll look for his first win in July in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.