Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Six Ks in no-decision

Chandler took a no-decision Saturday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Chandler was one out away from qualifying for what could have been just his second quality start of the season, but he still delivered a strong showing overall. The 23-year-old right-hander has pitched at least five innings in five consecutive outings, though he remains without a single appearance with zero walks this year. Chandler will be tough to trust during his next scheduled start in Colorado, where he'll bring a shaky 4.76 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 68:41 K:BB over 68 frames.