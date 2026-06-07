Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Working behind opener Sunday

Chandler is slated to work behind opener Mason Montgomery versus Atlanta on Sunday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Chandler functioned as the starter in each of his first 12 outings of the campaign, but the Pirates appear to have decided to see how he fares behind an opener. The 21-year-old hasn't tossed more than five innings since April 17 versus Tampa Bay, so coming in after Montgomery could help him turn the ball over to the bullpen a little deeper into the game. Of course, it will also prevent Chandler from being eligible for a quality start, but he's delivered only one such outing this season.