Bednar (3-1) allowed a run on one hit and a walk over two innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Giants. He also blew a save chance.

Bednar was called upon to attempt another multi-inning save but coughed up a game-tying home run to Thairo Estrada in the ninth frame. Jack Suwinski later drilled a walkoff shot, giving Bednar the victory. Despite the slight hiccup, the 27-year-old righty still owns a strong 1.34 ERA with a 46:8 K:BB through 33.2 innings.