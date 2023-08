Bednar blew a save opportunity against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits over one inning.

Bednar got the ball in the ninth frame with Pittsburgh clinging to a 2-1 lead. He gave up a leadoff single, which resulted in a run when Sal Frelick followed with another single one out later. The blown save was just the second of the season for Bednar in 24 chances. He's been mostly dominant this year, posting a 1.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 56:13 K:BB over 44.2 innings.