Bednar (3-2) took the loss and blew the save Tuesday as the Pirates fell 8-6 to Atlanta, coughing up three runs on three hits and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Entering the game to protect a 6-5 lead, Bednar had some bad luck -- a line drive by Travis d'Arnaud deflected off Ke'Bryan Hayes' glove and went for a double instead of the second out of the inning -- but once Atlanta's offense got rolling, the Bucs' closer seemed helpless to stop it. Two of Bednar's three blown saves this season have come in his last three appearances, and he's been tagged for runs in all three, but he still sports a 2.08 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB through 47.2 innings with a career-high 23 saves.