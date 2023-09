Bednar earned a save Monday with a perfect inning against the Brewers.

Bednar had no trouble protecting a two-run ninth-inning lead, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches. The right-hander has successfully converted nine straight save opportunities, allowing just two earned runs over 10.1 innings while posting a 7:1 K:BB during that span. Bednar is 32-for-35 in save chances on the campaign, compiling a 2.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB across 58 frames.